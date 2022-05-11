Police searching for missing Knoxville 19-year-old who disappeared Tuesday

KPD said Dawayn Jamison left his home on Hazen Street Tuesday morning and did not return. Police say he has autism, asking people to call 911 if they see him.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing Knoxville man who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.

KPD said Dawayn Jamison, 19, left his home on Hazen Street near Morningside Park on foot around 11 a.m. Tuesday and has not returned. Police said Jamison has autism.

Anyone who sees Jamison should call 911.