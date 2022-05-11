Police searching for missing Knoxville 19-year-old who disappeared Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing Knoxville man who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.
KPD said Dawayn Jamison, 19, left his home on Hazen Street near Morningside Park on foot around 11 a.m. Tuesday and has not returned. Police said Jamison has autism.
Anyone who sees Jamison should call 911.
If you have info concerning his whereabouts, contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or by texting **TIPS. Tipsters can remain anonymous.