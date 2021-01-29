KPD asks for help in locating missing Knoxville teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing Knoxville teenager.
Jordan Haney, 16, was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, when she left the area of Lake Brook Boulevard and Middlebrook Pike on foot.
Haney is approximately 5’4” and 110 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her arm. She was wearing a black Thrasher shirt, Adidas pants and VANS sneakers when she left the area.
KPD said Haney is a diabetic and does not have her medication with her.
If you see her, you are asked to call 911 immediately. If you have any information on where she is, please call 865-215-7212.