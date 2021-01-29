KPD asks for help in locating missing Knoxville teen

KPD said Jordan Haney is a diabetic and does not have her medication with her.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing Knoxville teenager.

Jordan Haney, 16, was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Thursday, January 28, when she left the area of Lake Brook Boulevard and Middlebrook Pike on foot.

Haney is approximately 5’4” and 110 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her arm. She was wearing a black Thrasher shirt, Adidas pants and VANS sneakers when she left the area.

