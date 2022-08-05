Rangers searching the Smokies for missing man after finding his car in the park

Bryce Evans was reported missing on Aug. 1, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Family and friends are spreading the word about a missing 24-year-old man last heard from on Sunday.

Bryce Evans was reported missing on Aug. 1, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

No one has heard from Evans since July 31 around 1 p.m. Evans told his sister he was going to work out at the TRECS Gym on UT's campus and that he might drive to Charlotte after, KPD said.

There is no record of Evans' card being used at the TRECS Gym and he did not sign in for his internship at the University of North Carolina, according to KPD.

Investigators learned that Evans's phone last pinged in North Carolina near the Cherokee area.

On Friday, rangers in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park said they had begun searching the Smokies for Evans after finding his vehicle Thursday night. The GSMNP said the search continued Friday morning in the Balsam Mountain area of the park.

KPD said it has no evidence to suggest Evans is in the Knoxville area at this point and other agencies near the ping were notified.

The police report said Evans is approximately 6'0 and 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, however, there have been conflicting details shared on social media that say Evans is closer to 6'3.