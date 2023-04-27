Park rangers searching for man missing in Great Smoky Mountains, last seen on April 22

The National Park Service said that Gordon Kaye was last seen in the lower loop of Deep Creek Campground on April 22.

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The National Park Service said Thursday that they were searching for a missing man in the Great Smoky Mountains.

They said Gordon Kaye, 69, from Tampa, FL, was last seen in the lower loop of Deep Creek Campground on April 22. They said his family reported him missing on April 26.

They said Kaye has brown hair with blue eyes and is around 5'10" tall and weighs more than 200 lbs. They also said he could be suffering from a mental health crisis.