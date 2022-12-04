Missing man: KCSO asks residents to check outbuildings, crawl spaces as search goes on for veteran

Daniel Dewey, 72, was reported missing March 26.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County authorities are asking residents near where a Halls area man disappeared to check empty out buildings and crawl spaces on the off chance they might find a trace of the 72-year-old Vietnam War veteran.

Daniel Dewey lives in the 6400 block of Bakersfield Way in a subdivision north of Brown Gap Road and east of Broadway. Neighbors last saw him March 23 and reported him missing March 26.

He left behind his car. He left behind a dog named Snoopy.

Evidence indicates he walked away on foot, and video from a church down from his home recorded him walking in the night early March 24, according to Assistant Chief Deputy David Amburn of the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Family members say he has a disease that affects his balance so he cannot walk very far.

Sheriff's Office personnel have checked the area near the home repeatedly. Volunteers also have checked various parts of the neighborhood.

Family and friends are offering a $25,000 for information that leads to Dewey's discovery.