Authorities looking for man last seen leaving work in Maryville Monday night

The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said Robert Kitzmiller was seen leaving work in Maryville at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were asking for help to find a man last seen Monday at around 8:30 p.m. as he left work.

They said Robert Kitzmiller left work at Newell Brands in Maryville to get a friend dinner from a Cook Out restaurant and take it to McGhee Tyson Airport. They said he was seen backing out of his parking space but never arrived at the airport.

They said he also never returned to work or his home in Knoxville. He was last seen driving his 2017 red Ford Mustang with a temporary tag.

ETVCS said there is concern he may have had a health crisis.

Anyone with information about his location should reach out to ETVCS by either calling 865-215-7165 or by submitting a tip online.