x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Missing North Carolina man may be driving to Minneapolis, deputies say

A Silver Alert for Francois Bernard Johnson was activated Tuesday evening.
Credit: Cleveland County Sheriff's Office
Francois Bernard Johnson

SHELBY, N.C. — A Silver Alert is now active for a Shelby man who the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said could be trying to drive out of North Carolina.

31-year-old Francois Bernard Johnson went missing from College Avenue at some point on Tuesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the alert was activated since deputies believe he lives with a cognitive disorder.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

Johnson is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. It's not known what clothing he was wearing, but deputies confirmed he was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey minivan. The van is white with North Carolina tag HKD2355.

Deputies say Johnson could be trying to drive out of state, possibly to Minneapolis, Minnesota. Anyone who knows where he could be should call the sheriff's office at 704-484-4822.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Warm and breezy with chances for strong storms Wednesday evening