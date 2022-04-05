A Silver Alert for Francois Bernard Johnson was activated Tuesday evening.

SHELBY, N.C. — A Silver Alert is now active for a Shelby man who the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said could be trying to drive out of North Carolina.

31-year-old Francois Bernard Johnson went missing from College Avenue at some point on Tuesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the alert was activated since deputies believe he lives with a cognitive disorder.

Johnson is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. It's not known what clothing he was wearing, but deputies confirmed he was driving a 2018 Dodge Journey minivan. The van is white with North Carolina tag HKD2355.