TBI: Missing Marion County teen found safe in Austin, Texas

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A missing 13-year-old girl from Marion County has been found safe in Austin, Texas, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Jaylei Shyenne Smith, the subject of an TBI Endangered Child Alert out of Marion County, has been found safe in Austin, Texas.



An endangered child alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old girl from Marion County.

Authorities said Jaylei Shyenne Smith has been reported missing. She is 5’8”, weighs 160lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about Jaylei’s whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Marion County Sheriff’s at 423-942-2525.