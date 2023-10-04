East Tennessee Realtors responds to Knoxville's 'Missing Middle Housing' plans

The group said Knoxville's plan was "too limited" and wouldn't provide enough housing supply at the scale the city needs to prevent rising housing costs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Realtors group responded to plans by Knoxville leadership to develop more "Missing Middle Housing," saying they believed the proposal was too limited and would not create enough housing supply to alleviate rising housing costs.

The group was founded in 1912 and leaders in it said they worked closely with the city, providing data and polling, to address issues related to housing affordability and availability. In a statement, the group said it appreciated efforts to address housing needs but said they believed the plans should be expanded.

"To effectively increase housing options, the City of Knoxville should expand the scope of its Missing Middle Housing plans to reflect the overall housing challenges Knoxvillians are facing. Measurable progress will require an 'all-of-the-above strategy,' and it is vital for the city to explore additional ways to increase our housing supply, including land use reforms and development incentives to enable residential development along commercial corridors," the group said in the statement.

The Missing Middle Housing plan would involve developing single buildings that offer multiple units for people to live in, without the complexity and large footprint of apartment buildings. These buildings can include duplexes, triplexes and townhomes.

A recent report by Opticos Design Inc. recommended the city take steps to change zoning rules and work towards developing more buildings of this kind. It suggests they be placed in specific areas where people could easily walk and navigate, and where buildings could be easily attached to existing infrastructure.

Knoxville leaders previously hosted an informational event about the plan, and said while they were not opposed to the development of "missing middle housing," they recognized it was also just one step in finding a solution to housing issues. Recently, rent prices have far outpaced national rates and have left people struggling to find homes.

Missing middle housing is not specifically guaranteed to be affordable housing. At the event, Mayor Indya Kincannon said the city's hands were tied in many ways when it came to stopping rent hikes, because of state laws.

The group recommended Knoxville City Council take action to "prevent further affliction to residents and prepare Knoxville for the next phase of its development."