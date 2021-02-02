Missing Morristown man found safe

The Morristown Police Department was asking for information on the whereabouts of 19-year-old Daniel Thomas Fields.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — (Update 9/21 at 8:55 a.m.) Police said that a man reported missing in Morristown has been found safe.

The Morristown Police Department was asking for information on the whereabouts of 19-year-old Daniel Thomas Fields.

According to his family, he was last seen Thursday morning at work. He had left work early that day because he said he was not feeling well.