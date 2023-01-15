Police are attempting to find a white man described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a Cole Beasley No. 11 jersey.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Orchard Park Police are asking for help in locating a person who has gone missing around the stadium since the Bills' wild card victory.

Police are attempting to find a white man described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a scruffy beard. He was wearing a Cole Beasley No. 11 jersey and had on a blue or black jacket and faded blue jeans.

He "was last seen on the eastern side of the stadium at approximately 8:30 p.m.," police said on social media. "The male was seen heading toward the wooded area/ravine, toward Shadow Lane and California Road area."