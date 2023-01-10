KCSO searching for missing Powell man last seen in August 2022

Deputies said Derek Smith was last seen in his vehicle in Powell back in August, saying he had visited Kentucky before he disappeared.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man who disappeared last summer.

According to KCSO, it's believed Derek Tucker Smith, 34, disappeared sometime in August 2022. KCSO said he was last seen in his vehicle in Powell that month and had visited Kentucky before disappearing.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows Smith was last contacted on July 22, 2022. According to NamUs, Smith told his grandmother he was leaving and not coming back. She said he had never disappeared like this in the past.

According to NamUs, Smith has numerous tattoos as well as a large scar from his stomach to his back. NamUs said he drives an early-to-mid-2000s silver and black Dodge Caravan minivan. KCSO said his vehicle should have a new blue Tennessee license plate with the registration 226BFFH.