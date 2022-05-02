KPD looking for missing pregnant woman with serious health concerns

According to KPD, Chelsea Jennings was possibly picked up by a man named Dylan Wilson in a 2003 silver Audi 43Q with Tennessee tag: 14BD12.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is trying to find a pregnant woman who went missing from UT Medical Center Sunday night.

KPD said 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings is five months pregnant and has serious health concerns. She went missing from UT Medical Center Sunday around 11 p.m.

According to KPD, Jennings was possibly picked up by a man named Dylan Wilson in a 2003 silver Audi 43Q with Tennessee tag: 14BD12.

She is known to frequent the Townview area, police said.

KPD said anyone who sees Jennings is asked to call 9-1-1. If you have information concerning her whereabouts contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by calling 865-215-7165 or by texting **TIPS.