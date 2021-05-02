KPD looking for man last seen at McGhee Tyson Airport on Monday

Investigators do not know how he left the airport after leaving his rental vehicle, but foul play is not suspected.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville police hope the public can help them find a man last seen Monday at McGhee Tyson Airport.

According to KPD, Scott Sparkuhl, 34, left his wallet, phone, personal effects, and medical equipment in a rental vehicle at the airport on Feb. 1. That was his last known location.

