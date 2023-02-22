KPD searching for missing teen girl believed to be with 18-year-old man

Police said the two may be staying in large parking lots to avoid detection or hopping between campgrounds in the area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl who disappeared over the weekend.

According to KPD, Holly Piper came to Knoxville with her sister on Feb. 18 to visit a friend. Police said she was last seen at the CookOut on Cumberland Avenue around 3 a.m. on Feb. 19.

Police said they have requested the state to issue an AMBER Alert to find her, saying they believe she is with 18-year-old William "Dylan" Usry. Police said they think she was picked up in a white 1999 Dodge Caravan with front bumper damage, rust on the roof, and a TN tag BMM5038. Police said the tag is registered under Usry's name and actually belongs to a Ford Mustang.

Police said the two may be staying in large parking lots to avoid detection or hopping between campgrounds in the area, saying they might be trying to make their way to Newton, Mississippi where Usry's father lives.

According to KPD, Usry was involved in a police chase in Oak Ridge on Nov. 21, 2022, saying he was charged with DUI, several counts of aggravated assault, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police said he was let out on bond as he awaited his court date in Anderson County.

If anyone sees Holly, they are urged to call 911, while anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.