Help us locate missing Kaylee Nicole Jones, who left 1531 Dick Lonas Road on foot on May 25. Kaylee, 14, is about 5’6” and 200lbs with blue eyes & brown hair. If anyone sees Kaylee, they are urged to call 9-1-1. Anyone with info on Kaylee's whereabouts should call 865-215-6813. pic.twitter.com/oNJdBaNH7G