Jefferson City PD trying to locate missing teen

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. — The Jefferson City Police Department is trying to locate a teen who was reported missing on Sunday, February 6.
Police said that 15-year-old Jason Sands Jr. was reported missing by his father.
Sands was last seen at Rush Strong School on February 4 at around 9 p.m., police said.
He was wearing a black jacket, sweat pants, green shoes, and a black book back.
According to police, he was seen in the Strawberry Plains area near Big Bend Road on Sunday.
Sands is described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes, approximately 5'9 and 150lbs.
If you have any information, contact the Jefferson City Police Department at 865-475-2002.