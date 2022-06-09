Officials trying to find missing 16-year-old last seen on July 19

According to ETVCS, when Kinsey was last seen her hair was dyed reddish brown and she may be using the name "Willow".

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officials are trying to find a missing 16-year-old last seen on July 19 in Knoxville.

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said that Kinsey Davis is described to have brown hair and blue eyes, weighs 135lbs., and is 5'8 in height.

Davis may be still in the local area or she may travel to Lebanon, ETVCS said.

If you have any information contact ETVCS by calling **TIPS, going online easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or using the app P3TIPS.