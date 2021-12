Phipps was last seen near the Alpha-area McDonalds, police said.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Police Department said that investigators are trying to locate 17-year-old Jaydin Phipps.

Police said that Phipps is described as a white male with red hair, 5’11 tall, and weighs 145lbs.

