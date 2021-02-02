x
Jefferson Co. deputies searching for missing White Pine man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a White Pine man who disappeared roughly a week ago.

According to the JCSO, 24-year-old Stone Horton was reporting missing on October 12 and last seen in White Pine driving a 4-door black Cadillac DTS with the Tennessee tag 0R12M0.

Deputies said he was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki shorts and prescription sunglasses -- and is possibly acquainted with people in Sevier County and North Carolina.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call detective Heather Sharpe at (865) 397-4911 at extension 1310 or email her at hsharpe@jeffersoncountytn.gov.

