KPD asking for public's help in finding missing woman with dementia

Tonia Carter was reported missing from the Stonewall Apartments on Chapman Highway on Wednesday.
Credit: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing 64-year-old woman, according to a Facebook post from KPD. 

Tonia Carter was reported missing from the Stonewall Apartments on Chapman Highway at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, KPD said. 

Carter, who has dementia, is around 5 feet 3 inches tall. She has dreadlocks and was wearing a gray t-shirt with blue jeans when she went missing, according to KPD. 

If you see Carter, call 911 or contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. 

