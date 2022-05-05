KPD asking for public's help in finding missing woman with dementia

Tonia Carter was reported missing from the Stonewall Apartments on Chapman Highway on Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking the public to help locate a missing 64-year-old woman, according to a Facebook post from KPD.

Tonia Carter was reported missing from the Stonewall Apartments on Chapman Highway at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, KPD said.

Carter, who has dementia, is around 5 feet 3 inches tall. She has dreadlocks and was wearing a gray t-shirt with blue jeans when she went missing, according to KPD.

If you see Carter, call 911 or contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.