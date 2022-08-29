KPD searching for missing woman who was last seen in June leaving KARM

KPD said 51-year-old Denise Patterson came from Bradley Co. to Knoxville a few months ago to visit a dying family member. She was last seen leaving KARM on June 30.

Her daughter said she last heard from her on June 22. KPD said Patterson renewed her Tennessee ID on June 29 and was at KARM on June 30. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Anyone who has seen Patterson or knows where she is should contact the East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers at (865) 215-7165, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.