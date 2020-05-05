OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Among the many government services that suddenly stopped when COVID-19 barged into our lives is the public library system. Suddenly many of us could no longer go the library and pick out a book, a movie or a game to play.

The Oak Ridge Public Library is working on a way to fix that for their cardholders.

They hope May 18 to start making available a curbside pick-up service for which cardholders could reserve an item in advance and then go retrieve it -- all from a safe social distance, according to city spokeswoman Lauren Gray.

Plans are still coming together and are subject to change, Gray said.

Patrons likely would be able to call ahead and request an item and then come get it at a pre-arranged time. The exchange would happen at a safe and appropriate distance, Gray said.

Oak Ridge's book drop resumed Monday. No overdue charges are being applied until further notice, according to Gray.

The Blount County Public Library currently has a similar service available by phone or the web if you've got a card there.

The onset of the pandemic forced many libraries to close starting in March.

Many libraries continue to offer online resources, and some have even expanded what you can do online through their websites.

Knox County's library system faces furloughs for 169 employees for up to two months starting this week. The county has 19 libraries, making it difficult to make curbside pickup available for patrons.