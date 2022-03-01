Mission of Hope executive director to retire later this year

Emmette Thompson made the announcement on Tuesday, and said he plans to help find a new executive leader to replace him.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Mission of Hope has impacted thousands of families' lives over years, led by Emmette Thompson. He announced Tuesday that he was planning to retire from his role as executive director.

He made the announcement in a newsletter sent to members of Mission Hope. He said that he planned to officially return later this year, and will help leaders find a person to replace him as the head of the nonprofit.

"I look forward to volunteering at my Church and helping others that God might place in my life journey path," he said in the newsletter. "Thank you for your servant hearts and spirits. Thank you for your very special friendship. Please know that we're extremely grateful for your encouraging support. We love you, we love the Mission of Hope."

With him as executive director, Mission of Hope organized several food drives to help families over the families. They also organized an iconic "Blue Barrel" program. In that program, donors could fill barrels with donated toys and gifts to be given to children who may not have had any other gifts to open over the holidays.

Outside of the holidays, Mission of Hope has also distributed thousands of bags of food in outreach events across East Tennessee, serving communities in rural areas. They specifically work to help communities in rural Appalachia, helping families who may face extreme poverty.

"In closing, I truly hope that people understand my heartfelt desire and love for this Ministry," he said in the retirement announcement. "I love the Mission of Hope so much that I want to be willing to graciously move forward in my life so that the next leader of this Ministry can continue to lead it with God's beacon of direction."

Information about who may take Thompson's place was not immediately available.