Mission of Hope hosts "Pack the Bus" event over Tax-Free Weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans will be able to save a few dollars at checkout over the weekend, during the state's Tax-Free Weekend. It's a time when most people stock up on school supplies and essentials, hoping to take advantage of deals while also saving money from taxes.

The Mission of Hope hopes to stock up on school supplies too, so they're hosting their annual "Pack the Bus" event across Knoxville. The event collects donations for the organization's back-to-school program. Anyone who wants to donate can simply keep a lookout for buses parked outside popular shopping spots.

Officials said they will be parked outside the OfficeMax stores in Turkey Creek and on Kingston Pike from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. until August 1. Donations will go to 30 rural elementary schools in Kentucky and Northeast Tennessee, officials said.

They hope to help more than 12,000 students this year. Last year, Mission of Hope could not host the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We just love to see a family come up and help us the way they do," said Emmette Thompson, the executive director of Mission fo Hope.

Anyone who donates will get a free pizza from Blaze Pizza, as well as a free frozen yogurt from Sweet Frog, officials said.