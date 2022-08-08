Mission of Hope announces new executive director starting Sept. 1

On Monday, Mission of Hope announced that David Heatherly would start working alongside their current director until he retires.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mission of Hope is getting a new executive director after its previous director announced in March he would be stepping down. On Monday, they said David Heatherly would take over the position on September 1.

They said he has been a supporter and volunteer for the nonprofit, and currently serves on its board. He and his family live in East Tennessee and according to the release, he is also very involved with his church. For a few months, he will also work alongside the current executive director — Emmette Thompson.

"I look forward to volunteering at my Church and helping others that God might place in my life journey path," Thompson previously said. "Thank you for your servant hearts and spirits. Thank you for your very special friendship. Please know that we're extremely grateful for your encouraging support. We love you, we love the Mission of Hope."

Then, later in the year, Thompson will officially retire according to the release.

"We humbly trust and pray for our new ministry leader as he guides us into the future," the organization said in a release.

Mission of Hope organizes several events meant to benefit Appalachian communities facing poverty. Recently, they held a "Pack the Bus" event that gathered school supplies to be delivered to families in need across the area.