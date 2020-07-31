Mission of Hope collecting school supplies for needy children

They are hoping to collect enough supplies to send to kids at thirty elementary schools in some of the area's most impoverished communities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — It’s time to Pack The Bus for Mission of Hope!

Every year, the charity collects school supplies for the needy children of rural Appalachia that they serve all year long.

MOH has scaled down the usual effort this year because of COVID-19, but they are still collecting school supplies in the blue barrels located at the OfficeMax in Turkey Creek. They will be collecting throughout Tennessee's tax-free weekend, which started today and ends Sunday.

They are hoping to collect enough supplies to send to kids at thirty elementary schools in some of the area's most impoverished communities.