There's a new way to help one of East Tennessee's favorite charities.

Since 1996, the Mission of Hope (MOH) has delivered Christmas to needy families in rural Appalachian. Thousands of families and kids that live in poverty in East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky get food, clothing, and presents to help brighten their holiday.

The traditional Blue Barrel campaign will kick off on Nov. 22, where you can drop off donations at local stores, but this year, you don't have to wait and you can do it all online!

The Mission of Hope has kicked off its first-ever Cyber Barrel Drive

All you have to do is go to the MOH website and click on one of the participating retailers--- Walmart, Target, or Amazon. You'll be taken to an online registry where you pick and purchase your donation. They'll be sent directly to the MOH warehouse and packed up to be delivered to a family in need.

Of course, you can always donate financially to the campaign as well. The volunteers use those funds to buy any items they don't have enough of.