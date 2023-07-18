Mission of Hope's annual school supplies giveaway enters its tenth year

The "Mission Pack The Bus School Supply Drive" will be in its tenth year, held in Turkey Creek and on Kingston Pike over the state's tax-free weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Mission of Hope is getting ready to host its annual school supply drive over the upcoming tax-free weekend in Tennessee.

The "Mission Pack the Bus School Supply Drive" will be between July 28 and July 30 in Turkey Creek. Organizers will be outside the OfficeMax in Turkey Creek between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day collecting donations of school supplies to give to students across 29 rural Appalachian counties.

According to a press release, school buses will also be parked outside the Kingston Pike OfficeMax location. The specific addresses for each location are below.

Kingston Pike OfficeMax: 7111 Kingston Pike

Turkey Creek OfficeMax: 11012 Parkside Drive

“We are honored to be a partner in the Mission Pack the Bus event in Turkey Creek. What an amazing opportunity to collect school supplies for over 10,000 students in the most disadvantaged areas of rural Appalachia” said David Heatherly, the executive director of Mission of Hope.

People who give donations during the event will get free pizza from Blaza Pizza, as well as free cookies from Crumbl Cookies.