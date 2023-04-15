THP: Mississippi man taken to custody after crash on I-40 West at Rutledge Pike

The car was airborne before striking a drainage ditch. It rolled multiple times until it stopped against the on-ramp guardrail, according to officials.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man from Mississippi was taken into custody after a crash that happened on I-40 West at Rutledge Pike on Saturday afternoon, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

At around 2:05 p.m., Kenneth Deans, 40, was driving in the right emergency lane on I-40 westbound when he lost control of the car and left the roadway on the right side, THP said.

An ambulance transported Deans to UT Medical Center where he was later taken into custody.