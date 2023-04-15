THP: Mississippi man taken to custody after crash on I-40 West at Rutledge Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man from Mississippi was taken into custody after a crash that happened on I-40 West at Rutledge Pike on Saturday afternoon, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
At around 2:05 p.m., Kenneth Deans, 40, was driving in the right emergency lane on I-40 westbound when he lost control of the car and left the roadway on the right side, THP said.
The car was airborne before striking a drainage ditch, according to THP. It rolled multiple times until it stopped against the on-ramp guardrail.
An ambulance transported Deans to UT Medical Center where he was later taken into custody.
He is charged with a DUI, reckless driving and drug possession, according to the report.