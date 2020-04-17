The Misty Morning Cafe in Townsend was heavily damaged overnight after most of the building became engulfed in flames.

Townsend Fire Chief Don Stallions said the call came in around 12:30 a.m. Friday from the Wears Valley Road intersection at Highway 321/East Lamar Alexander Parkway.

A passerby called after seeing the building on fire, and law enforcement on the scene said it was the Misty Morning Cafe.

Townsend firefighters arrived and said the building was 75% involved in flames, saying the fire was in the front area between the kitchen and had spread onto the porch.

Don Stallions/Townsend Fire

"We want to thank the community for their loving support and prayers. Right now, we are grief-stricken and are trying to figure out what's next," the owners told 10News.

The Snoring Bear Diner is collecting money for the owners if people would like to donate.

Firefighters were able to protect two nearby buildings from damage as they battled the flames.

Stallions said the cause is undetermined. The Blount County Fire inspector is assisting in the investigation.

