The Mother of All Rucks Foundation (M.O.A.R. Foundation) made its way through Knoxville Tuesday on the first annual Coast to Coast Mother of All Rucks road march from San Diego, CA to Washington DC.

The goal for the M.O.A.R. Foundation is to raise awareness for veterans suicide, disabled veterans, and give financial assistance back to those who have served in the military and sacrificed for the American way of life.

The group stops along the route to visit veterans and organizations that support them.

The goal is to raise $250,000 in total donations. The non-profit M.O.A.R. Foundation pledges that all monies donated will benefit citizen veterans.

Follow the trek or make a donation online.

© 2018 WBIR