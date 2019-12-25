KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Mobile Meals delivered 540 meals to homebound seniors, setting a new record on Christmas Day.



“We've got about 60 routes going and out. We've got more than a hundred volunteers,” said Judith Pelot, manager of the Mobile Meals program in Knox County.

Lloyd Pitney is a regular volunteer, at least one day a week, for the last five years.



“Today we'll see six people, but sometimes my routes normally it'll have about 20 people in it,” said Pitney.



And on Christmas Day, there's nothing else he'd rather do.





“It's so good to be able to do this,” Pitney said. “It's just, it's just a great feeling.”



This Vietnam Veteran knows the depths of service all too well, and on every delivery, he shares what's in his heart.

“This is very fulfilling knowing that we get to check on the people and make sure they're well and they’re healthy,” said Pitney.



For senior Victoria Clifton this delivery was a welcome Christmas gift.



“I think it’s wonderful,” said Clifton. “I would have been here by myself today, so this is very nice.”



But because of the Mobile Meals Program and volunteers like Pitney, Christmas- for some, it may be a little brighter this year.

Mobile Meals is looking for volunteers to serve the first week in January. If you are available to help the charity, click here.