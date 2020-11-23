Mobile Meals to deliver Thanksgiving meals to 650 Knox County seniors

A traditional turkey meal will be served on Wednesday and on Thursday, seniors will receive a traditional ham meal.
According to a release, volunteers will also provide a safety check to make sure the seniors are safe and comfortable in their homes.
On Thanksgiving Day, Mobile Meals will be serving 650 Knox County seniors. Fruit bags will also be delivered along with Thanksgiving wishes (handmade cards).
“Every meal delivery day is important, but Thanksgiving Day is one of the most important delivery days," said Judith Pelot, Nutrition Services Director. The homebound seniors appreciate their community friends taking the time out of their holiday to serve a meal and provide a friendly visit on a day that can leave so many feeling lonely and isolated."