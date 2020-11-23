Mobile Meals to deliver Thanksgiving meals to 650 Knox County seniors

“Every meal delivery day is important, but Thanksgiving Day is one of the most important delivery days," said Judith Pelot, Nutrition Services Director.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Mobile Meals will be delivering Thanksgiving meals to 650 Knox County seniors.

A traditional turkey meal will be served on Wednesday and on Thursday, seniors will receive a traditional ham meal.

According to a release, volunteers will also provide a safety check to make sure the seniors are safe and comfortable in their homes.

