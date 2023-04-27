Mobile Meals looking for volunteers to deliver food to seniors in Knox County

The Knox County Community Action Committee's Office on Aging said they would work with volunteers' schedules for once-a-month deliveries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An organization that makes sure seniors in Knox County have food to eat, even if they can't leave their homes, is looking for volunteers.

The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee's Office on Aging said they are asking anyone who has the time to pick up pre-packaged meals and deliver them to homebound seniors to call them at 865-524-2786. People who want to volunteer can also visit the office's website to learn more.

They said that volunteering with Mobile Meals takes around two hours a day, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Monday through Friday. Training only takes 20 minutes and people can volunteer for a single time or commit to volunteering over time.

"We're hoping to get volunteers that can come out and volunteer once a month to help. We've added additional routes as well, to get to everyone in Knox County," said Judith Pelot, the director of the Office on Aging's nutrition services.

She said that they could work with volunteers for once-a-month deliveries, too. According to the Office on Aging, around 100 volunteers deliver meals every day to more than 1,100 homebound seniors across the county.

An application to work with Mobile Meals is also available online.

According to their website, around 75% of the recipients are over 70 years old and 40% are over 80 years old. They said around 63% live alone in their home, and more than half have a household income of $20,000 per year or less.