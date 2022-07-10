Dry weather and falling leaves may create conditions for spreading brush fires

Small brush fires are already sparking up as leaves fall to the ground. Knox County Rural Metro Fire responded to one on Thursday.

SEYMOUR, Tenn. — It hasn't rained more than a quarter of an inch in Knoxville since mid-September. In that time, the ground has gotten dry, and the humidity has stayed relatively low.

Because of those conditions, firefighters across the state warn it's time to be cautious about accidentally setting fires.

"Fires are possible right now, especially with it being dry," said Nathan Waters from the Tennessee Division of Forestry. "A lot of us have crunchy yards, that's something to watch for."

Waters said the good news is, there hasn't been a lot of wind and the humidity has gotten higher overnight, letting the ground absorb more moisture than during the day.

In Powell on Thursday, crews grinding railroad tracks kicked up sparks, which ended up starting brush fires.

"The process creates a lot of sparks, as anybody can appreciate, metal on metal," said Jeff Bagwell, the public information officer for Knox County Rural Metro Fire.

Bagwell said that example shows how quickly fires can spread because it's so dry right now.

"A lot of people don't think about it because they think, 'Well, it's not going to happen to me,'" Bagwell said.

Seymour Fire Chief John Linsenbigler said people leaving flames unattended while doing things like burning yard debris is the biggest problem.

"They went inside to get something to drink, and the next time they come back out, the embers have spread," Linsenbigler said.

His advice to people planning to have fires right now:

Don't leave the fire unattended

Have a water source close by

Follow the rules set by your county

Make sure the fire is completely out-- so it's cold to the touch