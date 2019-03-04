KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's supposed to be a game of foul balls, not foul language. Crackerjacks, not crack your jaw.

That wasn't the case at a Greene County Middle School game Monday when police responded to reports of a fight in progress.

A police report said Jennifer Hambrick of Greeneville, was unhappy with a call involving her son on the field, and she became angry when people on the opposing team laughed at the call.

She told the responding officer she "accidentally let a water bottle slip out of her hands" when she approached them, but the report said video evidence appears to show her throwing it at them.

It said "she began screaming and causing a disturbance."

Another man, Jason Hambrick also began to yell before the fight broke out, the report said.

The two have been ordered to report to a Greene County judge on Friday at 8:30 a.m.

"It's sad when parents get to that point," said Steven Branson, the president of the Farragut baseball league. "You know at the end of the day, kids are probably not going to remember the score of the game, but they’re going to remember parents fighting in the stands."

He said he's been lucky with polite parents in Farragut, but the league does have a sign up reminding fans, coaches and players of its code of conduct.

"We really try to emphasize that lets make sure everybody is enjoying this. Because if the kids are not having fun, they’re not going to come back," he said.