KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You've probably learned the hard way.

"They've had several instances where they've gone down the slide and have gotten burned," Kim Geautreux said.

A hot day means a hot slide.

"It was enough to cause my kids to be a little cautious of playing on the playground equipment," Geautreux said.

Gautreux was with her kids Tuesday at Fort Kid downtown.

She said she's warned them -- check before you go down.

"They'll walk around and check the slides, and they'll tell me mommy, the slide's hot, we can't go down that one, let's find one in the shade," Geautreux said.

We got out the infrared thermometer to find out how hot it actually is.

The slide reached as high as 107 degrees.

The wooden handrails came in at almost 128 degrees around 1 p.m.

The swings hit 109 degrees.

The black, plastic bridge at Fort Kid came in at a whopping 144 degrees.

"Any type of playground equipment, even if it's plastic, can burn your skin," Nurse Practitioner Nikki Womble said. "So we do see that often."

Womble said treating burns starts with cooling down.

"The first thing you want to do is just put some cool water on it," Womble said. "You don't want to put ice water and you don't want to put butter or toothpaste or any kind of lotion initially."

She said if you have blistering, go to a medical professional.

"If it's something that is just dry, red blanches with pressure -- meaning that it turns white with pressure -- then that's something that could probably be treated at home," Womble said. "But if the pain is really bad, you can take children's Motrin, something like that. But certainly, if there's any question, follow up with a healthcare provider."

Womble said color has a lot to do with it.

The darker the equipment, the more likely it'll burn you if it's out cooking in the sun.