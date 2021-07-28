Monday is last day to register to take part in city of Knoxville primary

Five City Council seats are up this year for election. The primary is Aug. 31.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The deadline -- Monday -- is fast approaching to register for upcoming city of Knoxville elections.

Five Knoxville City Council seats are up this year. The district seats are 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6.

The primary is Aug. 31. The general is Nov. 2.

You can get more information about the upcoming election here. You can also call the Knox County Election Commission at 865-215-2480.

Early voting for the primary starts Aug. 11. It continues through Aug. 26.

For the primary, district residents will vote only on the candidates in those respective races. The top two finishers will continue on to the general.

For the general race in November, all city voters will take part in choosing who gets to take a City Council seat in the five open district seats.