TBI: Monroe Co. constable charged after pretending to be a Middle TN deputy and ATF agent

The TBI said the man posed as a Macon County deputy and ATF agent back in April outside his jurisdiction of Monroe County.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Monroe County constable is facing official misconduct and oppression charges after state investigators said he posed as deputy and ATF agent in Macon County earlier this year.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Dereck Sircy, 32, used powers under his official capacity as a constable outside his jurisdiction in Monroe County on April 2, 2021, saying he portrayed himself as a Macon County Sheriff's Office deputy and ATF agent.

On June 4, 15th Judicial District Attorney General Jason Lawson asked the TBI to investigate the allegations.

A Macon County Grand Jury took up the case on December 6, returning an indictment charging Sircy with official misconduct and official oppression.

He was booked into the Macon County Jail on a $3,500 bond.