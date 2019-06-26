The Monroe County Commission voted Tuesday in favor of raising the county wheel tax by $25.
The proposed raise will double the county wheel tax to $50. Local lawmakers had initially proposed making the wheel tax $75, but amended it down.
County leaders said that money will go toward a new justice center and other debt.
Some people at Tuesday's meeting said they were upset they weren't given a chance to voice their concerns. Commissioners said people need to sign up in advance of the meeting in order to take the podium.
A final vote on the proposal is set for July's meeting, where commissioners said they will give people who sign up a chance to speak.