The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a Vonore man faces charges for shooting his friend Saturday afternoon.

MCSO said McKenzie Blair, 21, shot 32-year-old Cody Long at his house on Hwy 360 in Vonore. It happened around 3 p.m. Saturday. Long died from his wounds at the scene.

The office said Blair then took Long's car and took off to Alabama. The Madison County (AL) Sheriff's Department caught Blair just after 4 a.m. Sunday. He is charged with domestic assault, with additional charges pending.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call hours after the alleged shooting took place; they found Long's body close to 8 p.m. Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers said they originally got word of an assault that happened at another residence a few hundred yards away; Blair allegedly attacked a woman in her mid-seventies with whom he was living, and killed Long immediately after.

Sheriff Tommy Jones said the two were supposedly friends for a long time, and that mutual friends and family members did not anticipate this happening or see any ill will between the two.

Jones said the plan is for Blair to be extradited back to Tennessee either Monday or Tuesday, where he'll face questioning from the authorities.

An autopsy on Long will be performed in the coming week, as well.

