KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Monroe County Emergency Services said that their 911 lines went down Thursday morning, at around 5:30 a.m. They were down for around 30 minutes before they were brought back on around 6 a.m.

In the meantime, calls were rerouted to McMinn or Loudon counties. Calls were then relayed from those counties to Monroe County Emergency Services. Emergency services were still running and can help people who need them.

People could also call Monroe County's non-emergency lines for services. Those phone numbers are (423) 442-4357 or (423) 442-1212.