Monroe Co. leaders break ground on site of new animal shelter

The new animal shelter will be named the "Eastbourne Animal Center," after one of its biggest donors.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — Crews and leaders broke ground on the site of a new animal center in Monroe County on Wednesday. They announced that the new animal center would be named the "Eastbourne Animal Center," after Barbara Eastbourne, one of the project's biggest donors.

They said she made a donation that helped get construction started. A fundraiser for the new animal shelter started in 2021 after the county commission there voted against funding it. In total, the Monroe County Friends of Animals said they raised around $4.3 million for the new shelter.

No public money will be used to build it, they said. MCFA said they would take over the day-to-day management of the shelter, and the county agreed to pay a portion of the operating expenses to the organization.

Organizers behind the project said the new facility will provide more space for animals and workers, while also providing a safer and cleaner environment for the animals.