MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — While students are away, Monroe County Emergency Services will prepare for an active shooter drill at Vonroe Middle School during fall break.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the Local Emergency Planning Committee will join in the drill to help prepare staff for a real-life active shooter scenario.

Monroe County Emergency Services said they want the community to be "exceptionally prepared" in case an incident did occur.

The drill is set to last about an hour and volunteers will also participate in the drill.

