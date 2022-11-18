MCSO: Deputies searching for inmate worker who escaped in Monroe County

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Ricky Lynn Burnette was last seen traveling on Highway 58 in Roane County.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff said an inmate escaped on Friday.

They said Ricky Lynn Burnette was assigned to the Monroe County Maintenance Department as an inmate worker on Friday when he stole a 1997 silver Ford Ranger truck with Tennessee license plates reading "021BFVH" and drove away.

They said the truck belonged to another maintenance employee, and they had two personal guns in the truck when it was stolen. So, they said Burnette should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was last seen traveling on Highway 58 in Roane County. Burnette is wanted for felony escape and motor vehicle theft.

Anyone with information about Burnette's location should call Monroe County dispatch at 423-442-4357, or call 911.