Monroe Co. Rescue Squad rescues four people from submerged vehicle after storms

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said several departments responded to calls about a vehicle with four people in it underwater on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said several emergency crews responded to calls about a submerged vehicle with four people in it on Tuesday.

They said it was submerged as a result of overnight flooding, on Belltown Rd. They said the people in the car were unfamiliar with local conditions, and several emergency agencies took quick action to rescue them.

They said the agencies involved included the Mount Vernon Fire Department, Ballplay Fire Departments, MCSO and the Monroe County Rescue Squad.

"The Monroe County Rescue Squad demonstrated their exceptional technical rescue skills, executing a successful operation that ensured the safety and wellbeing of all involved individuals. The collaborative efforts of these dedicated men and women underline the importance of interagency cooperation during emergencies," MCSO said in a press release.