THP: 31-year-old dead after crash in Monroe County on Friday

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a person was dead on Friday after a crash on Little Notchey Creek Road at around 1:56 p.m.
They said a 31-year-old, Timothy Baker, was driving west on Little Notchey Creek Road. They said the car drove up an embankment off the left side of the road, and the car rolled multiple times. They said Baker was ejected from the car before it came to a rest on the embankment, according to a preliminary report from THP.
Additional information about the crash, including information about the status of the driver, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.