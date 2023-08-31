Monroe Co. Commission votes to give deputies raises and add two new road deputies to force

The Monroe Co. Commission voted 9-1 to give deputies raises, according to MCSO Sheriff Tommy Jones.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Monroe County Commission voted to give deputies raises on Thursday, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Tommy Jones said on social media the commission voted 9-1 to approve the raises and add two new road deputies to the force. He also said deputies would have an "enhanced benefits package" to help MCSO recruit more deputies.

"This move not only boosts morale within the existing team but also paves the way for a stronger and more capable force to protect and serve the community," he said on social media. "This increase in pay makes Monroe County Sheriff’s Office competitive in wages, will add two new deputies and will still return over $300,000 to the fund balance."

Jones said the pay raise would be at a cost to taxpayers in the county. Information about exactly how much more deputies would be paid was not immediately available.