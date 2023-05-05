MCSO: Teams rescue injured hunter in Cherokee National Forest

According to Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the hunter was airlifted by a National Guard helicopter and taken to a hospital.

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — An injured hunter was rescued by multiple emergency response teams, including the National Guard according to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones.

According to MCSO, deputies were notified on Thursday morning of an injured hunter in a remote part of the Cherokee National Forest.

The Monroe County Search and Rescue Incident Management Team responded to the area. Several other teams joined them including Monroe County Rescue Squad, Turkey Creek Fire Department, Mt. Vernon Fire Department, Tri-Community Fire Department, Monroe County EMS and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA).